Birds of Prey Is Now Available On-Demand

The wait for more Gotham City mayhem is finally over. Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is now available to purchase on-demand, less than two months after it was originally released in theaters around the world. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic causing movie theaters around the world to close, several films were given an early on-demand release date, allowing movie fans to purchase or rent them at home.

A few of those movies already arrived on-demand in recent weeks, including Disney and Pixar's Onward. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released three days earlier than initially planned, three of Universal's recent releases were all given early rentals online. Invisible Man, The Hunt, and Emma were all made available to rent for $20 since they were all playing in theaters when things began closing. Tuesday brings the release of Birds of Prey, a few weeks earlier than initially expected, along with a few other titles.

Along with Birds of Prey, Warner Bros. released the Ben Affleck basketball drama The Way Back and Guy Ritchie's latest film The Gentlemen. The latter of the two is cheaper than the rest of the field, available for just $14.99. Sony also released the Vin Diesel-starring Bloodshot on-demand this week. Universal's Dolittle, which stars Robert Downey Jr., arrived online this week as well.

If you want to purchase any of the new early releases this week, you can follow any of the links below.

Birds of Prey is directed by Cathy Yan and stars Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Jurnee Smolett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ella Jay Basco, Chris Messina, and Ewan McGregor.

Are you excited to watch Birds of Prey again now that it's on-demand?

