2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Contest: How, When, and Where to Watch

In a matter of hours, Joey Chestnut and the rest of the Nathan's Hot Dog Contest qualifiers will take the stage at Coney Island in pursuit of the Mustard Belt, the fabled title handed down every Independence Day to the one professional eater that can down the most hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Chestnut himself is chasing after his 16th title in 17 years, and oddsmakers feel he has a clear runway to the title once again.

In a new interview with USA Today, Chestnut revealed he's been eating full-time since 2010. In the latest piece, he revealed he makes around $500,000 annually from his profession. "You have to see yourself as a business when you're working for yourself," Chestnut told the paper. "But I never knew how far it would go."

How to watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

As with years past, ESPN owns the broadcast rights to both the men's and women's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests. This year, the women's contest will start at 10:45 a.m. Eastern time and be available to stream on the ESPN app. The men's contest starts just over an hour later at 12:00 p.m. Eastern and will be available to see on both ESPN2 and the ESPN app.

Both contests last 10 minutes and will. feature activities and shows leading up to the main events.

Who's the favorite to win this year's Hot Dog Eating contest?

Chestnut is the runaway favorite to win this year's men's contest while Vegas oddsmakers say Miki Sudo is the favorite to win her ninth Mustard Belt in the women's contest.

"Each year, we see more and more betting action on Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest," BetUS spokesperson Tim Williams says. "This really is the Super Bowl of competitive eating, and has become a major wagering event in recent years. This year we are expecting to receive a record number of bets and dollars wagered."