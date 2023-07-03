2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Contest Odds Are No Shock for Joey Chestnut Fans

In a matter of hours, the world's top competitive eaters will descend upon New York's Coney Island in pursuit of the Mustard Belt. As with other years, this summer's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest takes place on July 4th. This year, Vegas oddsmakers are eager to get the favorites for the contest out early, with the presumed victors coming across as a surprise to few. According to betting website BetUS.com, Joey Chestnut is the overwhelming favorite to win the men's competition with near-guaranteed 1/50 odds. Should he win the 2023 contest, Chestnut would get his 16th belt since besting Takeru Kobayashi in 2007.

On the women's side, eight-time champion Miki Sudo tops the list of favorites with the same odds. Chestnut and Sudo are the top-ranked professional eaters in the world according to Major League Eating, the official host of the annual Hot Dog Contest.

"Each year, we see more and more betting action on Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest," BetUS spokesperson Tim Williams says. "This really is the Super Bowl of competitive eating, and has become a major wagering event in recent years. This year we are expecting to receive a record number of bets and dollars wagered."

Close competitors to Chestnut include Geoffrey Esper (9/1), Nick Wehry (14/1), Darron Breedon (16/1), and Matt Stonie (16/1). The women's contest is far less competitive according to oddsmakers, with just Michelle Lesco (9/1) and Sarah Rodriguez (16/1) remotely close to the odds given to Sudo.

Chestnut currently holds the world record for most hot dogs and buns eaten in 10 minutes, with 76 HDB eaten at the 2021 contest. Despite winning last year, Chestnut had his lowest total in recent memory, eating 63 HDB in 10 minutes. Days ahead of last year's contest, the eater ruptured a tendon in his leg.

"I'm gonna eat like a madman," he told Fox News Digital at the weigh-in last summer. "It's a ruptured tendon. It's all right. I'll be able to stand up and eat. I'm excited. I'm not eating with my leg."