And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker Adopts Carrie Bradshaw's Cat

The second season of Max's Sex and the City follow up, And Just Like That… saw some major developments, but one of the more adorable ones may. have been the introduction of Shoe, the cat that Carrie Bradshaw adopts from Che (Sara Ramirez) after they go back to working at the veterinary clinic. But while Shoe ends up being an adorable addition to the series, the fuzzy tabby has an adorable real-life story as well. It turns out that Sarah Jessica Parker actually adopted her adorable costar back in April, something she revealed in a recent Instagram post.

"His off-camera name is Lotus," Parker wrote. "He and his siblings were all given botanical names when they were rescued as newborns by the @cthumansociety. Adopted officially by the Parker/Broderick family in April 2023. He joins Remy and Smila whom we adopted in May 2022. If he looks familiar, that's because he is."

Season 2 of And Just Like That… Saw the Return of Kim Cattrall's Samantha

While Shoe may have been the most adorable part of Season 2 of And Just Like That… the moment that fans were perhaps most excited about was the return of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones. Cattrall's scene was revealed earlier this year and was brief but meaningful as the season saw Carrie leave her old apartment to move into a new one and Samantha calls Carrie from London, telling her that while she had planned to come back to New York for a night to say goodbye to the old apartment, her flight had been delayed. Instead, she had to say goodbye via speakerphone.

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio," Parker explained in an interview with TVLine earlier this year. "It was this very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie's life. Samantha is there in text form in this season as well, prior to the inclusion of her face. It just seemed a really nice way of acknowledging the 25 years of the show. I'm sorry that it leaked, but it's just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists."

And Just Like That… Has Already Been Renewed for Season 3

Earlier this month, Max officially renewed And Just Like That... for a third season.

"We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex and the City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors," said executive producer Michael Patrick King in a press release. "And Just Like That… here comes season 3."

"We are delighted to share that since the launch of season 2, And Just Like That... ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date," added Max Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey. "As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season 3 will take our favorite New Yorkers."

