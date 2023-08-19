And Just Like That... Teases Kim Cattrall's Return With Season Finale Trailer

One major plot twist is still in the cards before And Just Like That... ends its sophomore season. A new teaser for And Just Like That...'s Season 2 finale was released this week, revealing what fans can expect from Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) making her return on the show. Cattrall appeared on the roster of Sex and the City for the bulk of the show's run, as well as its two movie sequels, but this marks the first time she will be appearing on the sequel series.

While we don't see Cattrall herself in the preview, we do see Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) smiling as she accepts a call from her old friend.

How Is Samantha Returning to And Just Like That...?

According to reports, Cattrall's Samantha will briefly appear in the Season 2 finale, in a scene that was initiated by HBO and Max executives and was filmed in New York in late March. The scene is reportedly a phone conversation with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), takes place in a car, and did not involve Cattrall interacting with any of And Just Like That...'s cast members or showrunner Michael Patrick King. Across Season 1, Samantha's onscreen absence has been explained by a falling out between her and Carrie, only for them to reconnect following the death of Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

"It was just an idea that we all discussed, [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] and I and the studio," Parker explained in an interview with TVLine earlier this year. "It was this very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie's life. Samantha is there in text form in this season as well, prior to the inclusion of her face. It just seemed a really nice way of acknowledging the 25 years of the show. I'm sorry that it leaked, but it's just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists."

What Is And Just Like That... About?

The Max Original AND JUST LIKE THAT…, the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. King also wrote the series along with Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. King directed the series along with Gillian Robespierre, Cynthia Nixon, Anu Valia and Nisha Ganatra. The HBO series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max offered. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

Season 2 of And Just Like That...