And Just Like That... Fans Upset At Che Diaz Again

And Just Like That… is back and that means fans are upset about Che Diaz again. Season 2 of the HBO program has begun and the viewers are in for more Sara Ramirez as the comedian. It's become like a tradition to check social media after any given episode and see what the fandom is saying about the character this week. The first few outings have been no different in this regard. While people are absolutely over the moon about having the show back, they also have a lot of opinions about Che Diaz. So, go ahead and breathe in that discourse for yourself right here.

"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King said. "The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."

So can we all agree they can write Che Diaz out now? #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/X3ceqod43d — Derek Jackson (@DerekJacksonFP) June 29, 2023

"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max added. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"

Have you been watching And Just Like That…? Let us know down below!