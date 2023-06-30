And Just Like That... Fans Upset At Che Diaz Again
And Just Like That… is back and that means fans are upset about Che Diaz again. Season 2 of the HBO program has begun and the viewers are in for more Sara Ramirez as the comedian. It's become like a tradition to check social media after any given episode and see what the fandom is saying about the character this week. The first few outings have been no different in this regard. While people are absolutely over the moon about having the show back, they also have a lot of opinions about Che Diaz. So, go ahead and breathe in that discourse for yourself right here.
"I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters – played by these powerful, amazing actors," executive producer Michael Patrick King said. "The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back."
So can we all agree they can write Che Diaz out now? #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/X3ceqod43d— Derek Jackson (@DerekJacksonFP) June 29, 2023
"We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max added. "We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can't wait for fans to see what's in store for season 2!"
Have you been watching And Just Like That…? Let us know down below!
Easy now!
Every Che Diaz scene is like an ice pick to the frontal lobe#AndJustLikeThat— Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) June 30, 2023
Summon the strength
I didn’t know my true inner strength until I forced myself to endure another episode of Che Diaz #AndJustLikeThat— Melina Maria Morry (@morrymelina) June 30, 2023
So much to say
Sara Ramirez is really such a talented actor and triple threat. I really HATE how the writing on #andjustlikethat is making me forget this.
Che Diaz is such a terrible character and does not fit this show at all.#AJLT pic.twitter.com/dqFOhcIOyq— Dana Abercrombie #TribecaAtHome (@sagesurge) June 30, 2023
You can dream
I hope we don’t get to see Che Diaz until the season finale. Chapter Three was interesting. #AndJustLikeThat— Abrahám (@HonestoAbe) June 30, 2023
Don't even know what to say
Thank you Che Diaz for being the worst stand-up comedian (a people don’t walk in LA joke… really?) and still inexplicably getting this reaction. Now my “exile” due to self-doubt and crippling fear of rejection truly seems laughable. Time to hit some open mics! #AndJustLikeThat pic.twitter.com/jr1adenuTR— Disturbing Poetry (@MissJameGumb) June 30, 2023
A great question
How is Che Diaz complaining this much about being the lead in a television show like??? #AndJustLikeThat— new account (@squintsNY) June 30, 2023
Even stronger
Also like… we can totally drop the Miranda character at this point… she just gets worse and worse every episode. & definitely drop Che Diaz! Immediately!!! #AndJustLikeThat— Junior🤍 (@LeNNoXVersci) June 29, 2023
Pretty strong
Hello it's an emergency Che Diaz is the worst #AndJustLikeThat— 🍸 Liz 🍸 (@Lizwontcry) June 30, 2023