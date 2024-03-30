Anne Hathaway Says Christopher Nolan Saved Her Career

The Dark Knight Rises and The Idea of You star Anne Hathaway credits director Christopher Nolan for saving her career after receiving backlash online following her Academy Award win for Les Miserable and co-hosting the Oscars. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Hathaway said that it was Nolan who didn't care about the "Hathahate" and cast her in Interstellar — a film she describes as one of the best films she's been a part of.

"A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity. had become online," Hathaway said. "I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of.

Nolan cast Hathaway in 2014's Interstellar. In that film she played NASA scientist and astronaut Dr. Amelia Brand. She would go on to get consistent work after Interstellar, including The Intern, Ocean's 8, The Hustle, and more.

"I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect," she continued. "And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me."

What Was "Hathahate" About?

In 2013, Hathaway won her first Oscar for her role in Les Miserables. She had also co-hosted the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011 with James Franco and the timing of both her hosting gig and her win — and the campaigning she did for her win — led some to mock her, with Hathaway even being dubbed "the most annoying celebrity". Hathaway reflected on the time period, saying that the key is "to not let it close you down".

"Humiliation is such a rough thing to go through," Hathaway said. "The key is to not let it close you down. You have to stay bold, and it can be hard because you're like, 'If I stay safe, if I hug the middle, if I don't draw too much attention to myself, it won't hurt.' But if you want to do that, don't be an actor. You're a tightrope walker. You're a daredevil. You're asking people to invest their time and their money and their attention and their care into you. So, you have to give them something worth all of those things. And if it's not costing you anything, what are you really offering?"

Hathaway's New Movie Mothers' Instinct Just Released a Trailer

Earlier this week, Hathaway's new movie Mothers' Instinct released its' first trailer. The film will star Hathaway and Jessica Chastain as two friends whose friendship is tested following a tragedy.

Mothers' Instinct is adapted from a novel by Barbara Abel and translated into English by Susan Pickford. Harper Collins has a description for the novel, which now features mention of the Studio Canal movie on the cover. "David and Laetitia Brunelle and Sylvain and Tiphaine Geniot are inseparable friends and next-door neighbors in a pretty, tranquil suburb. Their sons Milo and Maxime, born in the same year, grow up together as close as brothers. But when Maxime is killed in an accident, their idyllic world shatters. Maxime's parents, Sylvain and Tiphaine, are consumed by grief and bitterness, while David and Laetitia are wracked with guilt for their role in the tragedy. Soon the couples are barely speaking, although they maintain a polite façade."

