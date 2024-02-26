Beef Season 2 Looking to Add Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, and More

Netflix's Beef became one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 TV season, telling an emotionally-charged story that viewers were eager to follow. As Beef has continued to acquire more awards and overall acclaim, there has been the conversation about whether a second season of the show will be next. According to a new report, Netflix is currently actively developing a second season of Beef, with scripts for a second limited season already complete or almost complete, and production on the new episodes possibly beginning in the summer or fall. The report also indicates that Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada, Interstellar), Jake Gyllenhaal (Nightcrawler, Donnie Darko), Charles Melton (May December, Riverdale), and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla, The Craft: Legacy) are all being eyed to star in Beef Season 2.

While no former offers have reportedly been made, Beef Season 2 would reportedly center around two feuding couples, with Melton and Spaeny being eyed to play one pairing, and Gyllenhaal and Hathaway eyed to play the other. If these castings came to fruition, it would be the second time that Gyllenhaal and Hathaway have played love interests in a project, following 2005's Brokeback Mountain and 2010's Love & Other Drugs.

What Is Beef About?

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series.

The cast of Beef Season 1 also included Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, and Ione Skye.

What Is Beef Season 2 About?

Previously, the cast and crew of Beef Season 1 have played coy about the possibility of a second season, with series creator Lee Sung Jin indicating that new episodes could revolve around Danny and Amy, or an entirely different story altogether.

"I'd love to make more. We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters," Jin revealed. "At the same time, I really love Danny and Amy and George and Paul [Young Mazino] and the world we created. So, I'm really open to it all. Most importantly, I really want to keep working with this crew that I've really fallen in love with. But it's hard for me to say which direction we'll go without a writers room and any sort of momentum, so I'm really hoping the AMPTP comes to its senses."

Season 2 of Beef does not currently have a confirmed release date.

