Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain's Mothers' Instinct Trailer Released

Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain star in the brand-new trailer for Mothers' Instinct. A new psychological thriller from Studio Canal, the movie follows the two Academy Award-winners into the '60s. Everything is picture perfedct until tragedy strikes. Now, with their friendship tested, both women are giving in to their darker impulses. The past few years have seen a lot more projects like this get mainstream pushes. With names like Hathaway and Chastain attached, it seems like a lot of people online are digging Mothers' Instinct so far. Psychological thrillers, especially with these sort of suburban aesthetics, always spread like wildfire on places like Letterboxd and social media. Check out the trailer for the Studio Canal project for yourself down below.

"Neon is a true filmmaker's haven," Chastain and producer Kelly Carmichael said when the movie was announced. "Their unique vision and distinctive campaigns are a reflection of their mission to bring the best and most diverse cinematic experience to US audiences. Mothers' Instinct will be in excellent hands with Tom and the team."

Cecile Gaget, Anton Films' President of International Production and Distribution; and CAA Media Finance added, "Mothers' Instinct could not have found a more perfect home than with Neon. The amazing team brilliantly masterminded the theatrical release and awards strategy on films from Spencer, through to the groundbreaking success of Parasite."

What's Is Mother's Instinct About?

(Photo: Studio Canal)

Mothers' Instinct is adapted from a novel by Barbara Abel and translated into English by Susan Pickford. Harper Collins has a description for the novel, which now features mention of the Studio Canal movie on the cover. "David and Laetitia Brunelle and Sylvain and Tiphaine Geniot are inseparable friends and next-door neighbors in a pretty, tranquil suburb. Their sons Milo and Maxime, born in the same year, grow up together as close as brothers. But when Maxime is killed in an accident, their idyllic world shatters. Maxime's parents, Sylvain and Tiphaine, are consumed by grief and bitterness, while David and Laetitia are wracked with guilt for their role in the tragedy. Soon the couples are barely speaking, although they maintain a polite façade."

"Then a mysterious series of "accidents" begins to happen to Milo, raising Laetitia's suspicions. Are their former best friends trying to punish them by threatening their son? As an increasingly paranoid Laetitia frantically tries to protect Milo from harm, the little civility left between the two families curdles into outward hostility. Is Laetitia just imagining things? Or are Sylvain and Tiphaine secretly conspiring to exact their revenge . . . and if so, who will pay?"

Chastain Wants To Work With Hathaway More

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Clearly, these two actresses like each other a lot. Previously, Jessica Chastain spoke to Parade Magazine about what project she'd love to remake. The Mother's Instinct star chose Death Becomes Her. The 1992 movie featured Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. Now, with Anne Hathaway in tow, Chastain would leap at the chance to bring a film fan favorite to a new generation if the opportunity presented itself.

"I was just talking to Annie about this! It would be so fun to remake Death Becomes Her," Chastain told the outlet when they asked her to make a pick for a project to revive. "I'll do either the Meryl Streep or Goldie Hawn role. You know, when it came out it was a huge flop. People thought it was garbage! But I think it's a masterpiece."

