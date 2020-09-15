Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd Releases Hilarious PSA Asking Millennials to Wear Masks

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues so do efforts to stem the spread and one of the measures recommended by public health officials — as well as encouraged by local and state governments across the country — is the wearing of masks in public. Now, to help encourage people to wear those masks Ant-Man star Paul Rudd is reaching out to “millennials” in a hilarious new PSA.

As part of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s “Mask Up America” Campaign, Rudd appears in a just over two minute video in which he as a “certified young person” explains to his fellow young people why wearing a mask is important, noting that “masks protect you and your dank squad because caring about other people is the new not caring about other people and closes things up by saying “we’ve gotta yeet this virus”. There’s even a hilarious Hot Ones host Sean Evans cameo, complete with the enjoyment of wings whilst wearing masks in a hilarious recreation of their viral “look at us” meme. Just check it out for yourself above.

While the PSA is hilarious and Rudd does his best to be a “certified young person” with fun dance moves in a TikTok “stop the pandemic” challenge, but his message is very serious — and Rudd even drops the humor during the PSA to make just that point. As of September 14th, there have been 6.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 192,000 deaths in the United States alone according to the World Health Organization. And while early information about COVID-19 indicated that older people were at greater risk with the virus, young people are not immune, which makes efforts to encourage mask wearing among the younger demographic all the more important, something Cuomo himself noted.

“The nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it,” Cuomo told The Hollywood Reporter. “We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him.”

Cuomo launched “Mask Up America” back in July.

“New Yorkers suffered gravely when this pandemic hit our state and as we see other states battle the surge of COVID-19, we want to be sure all Americans know what we know here – that it is essential to wear a mask in order to protect one another,” Cuomo said in a statement at the time. “We can only beat this virus if we are united as one, not divided by ideology or politics. In that spirit we worked with the best and most creative team to deliver this vital message in multiple ways and in different voices – I wear a mask to protect you and you wear a mask to protect me. It is simple as that. Mask Up America.”

Cover photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images.