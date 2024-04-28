K-Cup Welcomes Spring With New Iced Refreshers Pods

Spring is in full swing and while the weather is warming up, that's not the only shift that people get to enjoy — especially when it comes to fans of all things new food and drink. This time of year is when we start to see fresh new offerings hit brands and menus to brighten up those "little treat" moments as days get longer and this year, The Original Donut Shop is getting in on a little spring refresh when it comes to drinks. The brand recently launched their newest innovation, The Original Donut Shop Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods, a new offering designed to be brewed over ice and give consumers a refreshing, coffeeshop inspired drink at home with use of a Keurig brewer.

The new Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods are available in two flavors, Strawberry Acai and Pineapple Passionfruit. Both are permanent additions to the K-Cup lineup and are available at major retailers online and in-store now.

"With the spring and summer seasons ahead, fruit forward iced drinks are selling out in stores everywhere, so we're thrilled now to offer consumers a unique way to create their own refreshers from home that won't break the bank and deliver that same cafe quality taste," Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr. Pepper said. "The Original Donut Shop strives to identify new, innovative ways to push the boundaries of the at-home consumers, so Iced Refreshers seemed like the perfect next step."

In Other Snack News: The Coldest Sprite Ever?

In other snack news, Sprite is introducing their coldest flavor yet. Earlier this week the Coca-Cola Company announced the debut of a new seasonal flavor, Sprite Chill. The flavor is not only set to be a new twist on the iconic soft drink with a cherry-lime flavor, but it also contains a proprietary blend of cooling agents that deliver a cooling sensation as you drink it.

"When people think about Sprite, they think about cut-through refreshment, Kate Schaufelberger, Brand Director, Sprite, said. "With Sprite Chill, we're doubling down on these signature intrinsics while continuing our legacy of strategic flavor innovation and quenching fans' thirst for variety and the exclusive badge value associated with trying and sharing limited-time-only beverages and experiences."

"Consumers today are looking for multisensorial beverage experiences, so we saw a unique opportunity to elevate the crisp, refreshing taste Sprite fans expect with a first-of-its-kind cooling sensation," Felicity Boucetla, Senior Director, Product Development for Sparkling Flavors said.

The new Sprite Chill, and Sprite Chill Zero Sugar, will be available in North America through July (while supplies last). The flavor is just the latest limited time offering from Sprite, which has previously included Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry and Sprite Lymonade Legacy.