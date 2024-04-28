Gillian Anderson Pays Tribute to The X-Files Role With Taylor Swift Meme

It would seem that The X-Files star Gillian Anderson remembers her time as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully all too well — and had a little bit of fun getting in on the latest Taylor Swift-inspired meme about it, too. On Friday, Anderson took to social media to pay tribute to her time as Scully in the iconic sci-fi series by sharing her take on a trending meme incorporating a lyric from Swift's latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, with a photo.

In the post, Anderson quoted the song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" with the line "you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me," and then shared an image of Scully and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) from The X-Files. You can check it out for yourself below.

you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/NqGdhawI8d — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) April 26, 2024

In case you aren't a Swiftie or otherwise just don't quite get the meme, here's the context. The song "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?" is a reflection on the experiences of a young star and public perception and how that shapes a person. The full line is particularly sharp when it comes to calling out people's lack of perspective, "I wanna snarl and show you just how disturbed this has made me/you wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me". For fans and those on social media, the second part of that lyric has become a bit of a viral meme, with fans sharing it alongside images of their own, unconventional formative experiences and situations.

Will Gillian Anderson Return For Ryan Coogler's The X-Files Reboot?

While The X-Files may have been Anderson's "asylum" in terms of the popular Swift meme, it sounds like the actor may not be opposed to revisiting it. Earlier this month, Anderson said that while she's generally been pretty adamant about not going back to that world after Season 11 in 2018, with Ryan Coogler developing a new take on the material, she is at least humoring the idea.

"It's so funny because, for most of my life, since I finished The X-Files, every interview I do, people have asked, and the answer has always been, 'Nope. Not gonna happen.'" Anderson said. "Now, Ryan Coogler, who's the director of Black Panther, a brilliant, brilliant director, has approached Chris Carter to say that he wants to do a take on it. I can't think of a better way around for a reboot to happen, I think he's a bit of a genius."

She added, "There's a chance it will happen. Whether I am involved in it is a whole other thing, but in his hands … But I am not saying no, because I think he's really cool, and I think if he did it, it will be done incredibly well, and maybe I'll pop in for a little something' somethin'."