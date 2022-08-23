Applebees Has Teamed up With Winky Lux For Wing Sauce Inspired Lip Gloss

When it comes to interesting collaborations, team ups between food and cosmetics tends to be among the most unusual and often the most creative. Pebbles cereals' collaboration with I Heart Revolution and Dunkin's collaboration with E.L.F come to mind. But now Applebee's has teamed up with the makeup and skincare brand Winky Lux to take things to a saucy new level — literally. The casual dining brand partnered with Winky Lux for the creation of Saucy Gloss, a collection of four lip glosses each inspired by Applebee's wing sauces.

Yes, you read that correctly. These are lip glosses inspired by wing sauces and yes, they do in fact feature the flavors of the sauce. There's the Give Me Hot Buffalo, which is a creamy coral that "packs the hot buffalo spice your ex could never have handled", the Sweet Chile Kiss, a deep rich red kissed with "a hint of fine golden chile specks that put the 'mmm' in make out," the Be My Honey Pepper, a golden honey-spiced gloss with "shimmering flecks that'll make you the queen bee of date night," and Honey BBQ-T, a "shiny, smoky barbecue hue with a side of honey sweetness to make your kisses downright craveable."

"Applebee's is known for first dates and wings – which are one of our most popular menu items," said Applebee's Chief Marketing Officer Joel Yashinsky. "So, we partnered with the development team at Winky Lux to create these lip glosses inspired by four of our most popular wing sauces. Find your perfect shade and spice up your date night by adding a little bit of that Applebee's flavor to make each kiss even more craveable with Saucy Gloss."

"We are so excited to partner with Applebee's in such an unexpected way," said Natalie Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Winky Lux. "What could be more genuine and fun than spicing up a kiss with our delicious Saucy Gloss! We love adding a playful touch to everyday beauty. After all, Winky Lux is all about surprise, creating memorable experiences and sparking joy for our customers. This collaboration captures the cutting-edge product innovation and playful spirit of our brand."

The lip glosses are available at winkylux.com/saucygloss where they can be purchased individually for $18 each or as a 4-piece set for $65. You can find out more about the glosses at Applebee's site here as well.

Will you be checking out the Applebee's x Winky Lux Saucy Gloss collaboration? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!