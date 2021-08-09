Pebbles Cereal Celebrates 50th Anniversary With New Makeup Collaboration With I Heart Revolution

✖

Post's iconic PEBBLES cereal marks its 50th anniversary this year and the celebration of the milestone birthday has been a year-long event with fun new releases and collaborations. Now, the beloved brand has announced its most innovative collaboration to date. PEBBLES is teaming up with British-based cosmetics and skincare brand Revolution Beauty for the colorful new I Heart Revolution x PEBBLES makeup collection headed to Ulta Beauty stores, Ulta.com, and RevolutionBeauty.com starting August 18th.

The first-ever food brand-inspired collaboration for I Heart Revolution is inspired by the vibrant and rich colors of both Fruity PEBBLES and Cocoa PEBBLES cereals and offers a total of 22 products from eyeshadow palettes to Bedrock inspired lipglosses that will "transport consumers straight to the Stone Age and give fans and enticing PEBBLES experience to feast on."

"Revolution Beauty is privileged to be partnering with Post Consumer Brands and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to bring the PEBBLES brand to life through a dedicated cosmetics collection, Adam Minto, Revolution Beauty founder said in a statement. “For 50 years, the PEBBLES brand has been garnering fans from across the world. Here at Revolution Beauty, we wanted to build on the success of PEBBLES by joining forces with our I Heart Revolution team for a fully vibrant and lively cosmetics collection. As a brand that acknowledges the importance of individuality, vibrancy, and originality, we continually strive to nurture relationships with like-minded partners who align with our mission to bring inclusivity and energy to our audience."

(Photo: Post Consumer Brands, Revolution Beauty)

Post Consumer Brands Head of Licensing Leah Broeders said that the collaboration with Revolution Beauty allows fans to lean into creativity and expression "beyond the breakfast bowl".

"The PEBBLES brand is all about being a catalyst for creativity and encouraging individual expression in kids and kids-at-heart,” Broeders said. "Our collaboration with Revolution Beauty was a natural fit that gives our fans an exciting new way to experience the vibrancy and playfulness of Fruity PEBBLES and Cocoa PEBBLES cereals. We’re thrilled to see this fun collection come to life as we continue to celebrate PEBBLES 50th birthday this year by giving our fans more ways to experience the brand beyond the breakfast bowl."

For PEBBLES fans interested in this one-of-a-kind collection, it will be available in Ulta Beauty stores, Ulta.com, and RevolutionBeauty.com beginning August 18th. Fans can sign up for the pre-sale by visiting the Revolution Beauty site here.

This collection is just the latest celebration for PEBBLES in its milestone birthday year. Earlier this year the brand released a beanie collection with Love Your Melon, Fruity PEBBLES and Cocoa PEBBLES ice cream, Fruity and Cocoa PEBBLES Crisps snacks, Birthday Cake PEBBLES, and Fruity PEBBLES and Cocoa PEBBLES Coffee Creamers from International Delight.

PEBBLES cereal was first launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera. The cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character with the cereal named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter, Pebbles, from The Flintstones.

Will you be checking out the I Heart Revolution x PEBBLES makeup collection? What has been your favorite PEBBLES birthday collection? Let us know in the comments!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.