Dunkin’ is Waking Up Makeup With New Collection with E.L.F. Cosmetics

Dunkin’ is a go-to way to kick off the morning for many and now, they’re looking to wakeup makeup routines as well. This spring, Dunkin’ is teaming up with e.l.f. cosmetics for the limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin’ makeup collection announced today. The new collection, which will be available on elfcosmetics.com, at Ulta Beauty stores, and on ulta.com exclusively, debuts for e.l.f.’s Beauty Squad loyalty program on March 31st and hits Ulta on April 3rd.

“e.l.f. and Dunkin’ run on a shared mission to delight our communities, serve up excitement and help you be your best (s)e.l.f.” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. “This collab is all

Videos by ComicBook.com

about your morning must-haves. There’s no better way to start your day than making a Dunkin’ run wearing your favorite e.l.f. makeup.”

The limited-edition collection features an array of donut and coffee-inspired shades, shapes, textures and scents, all inspired by the Dunkin’ menu. You can check out a full description of the collection below.

• The Dunkin’ Dozen, $16. It’s eyes wide open with these 12 shades of perfectly pigmented eyeshadows with creamy, blendable textures—inspired by your fave Dunkin’ donuts: Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles and Boston Kreme.

• Donut Forget Putty Primer, $12. For every makeup run, start with our glazed-up primer. With a smooth texture, sweet donut scent & soft-focus, glowing finish—it’s the makeup-gripping formula of your donut-loving dreams.

• Coffee Lip Scrub, $6. Next-level coffee lover? Meet your match. This gentle, exfoliating sugar scrub will leave lips smoothed and conditioned with a deliciously brewed formula and Dunkin’ coffee scent.

• Glazed for Days Lip Gloss Set, $12. Get your glaze-to-go with our sheer, glossy duo of Dunkin’s iconic colors–this set smells as sweet as it looks with a delicious donut scent.

• Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles Face Sponge, $9. Sweeten your beauty bag with our donut-inspired sponge for flawless blending. Soft, absorbent, and easy-to-use, your morning makeup application begins here.

• The Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault, $75. Get ’em all while they’re hot! Serving you the complete 5-piece collection–PLUS a limited-edition e.l.f. x Dunkin’ reusable cup & straw-inspired brush set. Get it on elfcosmetics.com and we will fill up your cup with a $5 Dunkin’ coupon code.

“We’ve long admired the genuine connection e.l.f. has forged with their community and believe it mirrors the connection we have with our Dunkin’ fans,” Peter Callaro, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Communications, Dunkin’, said. “We’re thrilled to team up with e.l.f. to bring Dunkin’ devotees an exciting, new way to power their ‘get-up-and-go’ daily routine.”

In addition to the products being available at Ulta and online at ulta.com and elfcosmetics.com, in celebration of the collection, e.l.f. and Dunkin’ will bring to life a donut-shaped walk-through pop-up experience in New York City on April 5th. The pop-up will be located in the West Village at 414 West 14th Street. The shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, or while supplies last.

The e.l.f. x Dunkin’ collection will be available on elfcosmetics.com, Ulta.com, and in Ulta stores. Members of the e.l.f. loyalty program will be the first to shop the limited-edition collection on March 31st. Everyone else can shop the collection on April 3rd.