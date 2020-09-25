Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Surprises Nashville Fans With Guitar Skills

Aquaman’s Jason Momoa played a surprise Nashville show with some friends today. Mike Hayes decided he was going to rock out and he needed the actor to come play some bass. Momoa was happy to oblige in this instance. B.B. King’s Blues Club played host for a small crowd and everyone seemed excited to see what the DC star was bringing to the table. (It’s hard not to be impressed with how talented Momoa has proved to be in a bunch of different facets.) But, just playing the bass wasn’t the only activity that the Aquaman actor has under his belt. While Hayes was performing, he also managed to grab some primo footage from on-stage while Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis was on-hand to capture it all for Twitter. (Check out the video above for the performance, it’s pretty wild to see that large frame working that magic.)

The Aquaman star has had a lot of fun adventures on the road this summer. Just last week, he got stuck on the side of the road while riding and chronicled the entire thing for all the fans hanging out at home. I wrote all about it for Comicbook.com.

“Aquaman star Jason Momoa got stuck shirtless on the side of the road and social media couldn’t get enough. The actor’s car broke down and it was time to figure out what to do. Well, for Momoa, it was time to sit down with his Yeti cooler and chill with some country music. Colter Wall wasn’t going to be able to help the DC film star though, and soon assistance came in the form of one of Momoa’s close friends. He joked that “I love the desert catching some rays enjoying the time alone just me and colterwall,” on his Instagram Stories. But, then after the rescue, he said that his “boyfriend” fixed his car. Then it was just a matter of revving that engine up and blasting the Willie Nelson on the way out.”

Check out Momoa in Dune coming to theaters soon:

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

What did you think of Momoa’s performance? Let us know in the comments!