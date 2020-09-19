Jason Momoa Gets Stuck Shirtless On Side Of Road After Car Breaks Down

✖

Aquaman star Jason Momoa got stuck shirtless on the side of the road and social media couldn’t get enough. The actor’s car broke down and it was time to figure out what to do. Well, for Momoa, it was time to sit down with his Yeti cooler and chill with some country music. Colter Wall wasn’t going to be able to help the DC film star though, and soon assistance came in the form of one of Momoa’s close friends. He joked that “I love the desert catching some rays enjoying the time alone just me and colterwall,” on his Instagram Stories. But, then after the rescue, he said that his “boyfriend” fixed his car. Then it was just a matter of revving that engine up and blasting the Willie Nelson on the way out.

When the Justice League star had to say goodbye to the gym on set. There were some colorful words on his Instagram then too, but he was thankful.

View this post on Instagram #JasonMomoa on the side of the road!! Lol A post shared by Moo (@moo_moo__________) on Sep 17, 2020 at 4:04pm PDT

“Last day in the Home Gym,” Momoa typed while highlights of him working out in the gym played. “A big Mahalo to @wfmft for building this world for us and pushing me inspiring me and to zach for believing in me it's an honor to play aquaman 5 more days and I'm going back to being Hawaiian. Ready to grind cuz. Cheeeehooooooi. Fish and poi @jasonericlaciste awlright. ALOHA.”

Check out the description for Dune down below:

"A mythic and emotionally charged hero's journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence-a commodity capable of unlocking humanity's greatest potential-only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

