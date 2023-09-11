Arby's Is Opening a Store in the Middle of the Woods

Even though Arby's has well over 3,400 locations across the world, the chain is opening up its most remote location yet. The company has announced the Arby's Hike-Thru, a location in the middle of the Colorado Rockies only accessible after going on a hike. Naturally, the restaurant itself isn't a permanent fixture but rather, part of a massive marketing campaign for the restaurant chain's new Big Game Burger. Open on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday, September 12th, the "Hike-Thru" will only be open as supplies last throughout the day on Tuesday.

"With checkpoints along the trail, guests will have opportunities throughout the hike to relax, quench their thirst at refreshment stations and enjoy the views," Arby's says of the event. "This is an adventurous burger that deserves to be experienced in the wild, and, at the end of the trail, hikers will reach the most remote Arby's in the country and celebrate with a complimentary Big Game Burger!"

The Big Game Burger, on the other hand, will be available at participating restaurants later in the week. Instead of using just hamburger in its patty, the Big Game Burger features a blend of venison and elk in addition to ground beef.

"Arby's has always been known for our meat expertise, and we're taking it to the next level – literally – with our new Big Game Burger's one-of-a-kind blend," Arby's chief marketer Ellen Rose offered in a press release. "We're dedicated to crafting unique culinary experiences for our guests, and we hope the Big Game Burger and the immersive Hike-Thru experience allow our fans to tap into their sense of wild adventure – in our restaurants and on the trail."

The Big Game Burger should be available at your local Arby's beginning September 12th with a suggested price of $8.79, though pricing may change dependent on market.