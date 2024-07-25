Universal Monsters Invade Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando and Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights has already confirmed that contemporary classics in the genre like Insidious and A Quiet Place were being honored with all-new haunted houses, but for their final announcement, they are looking to the figures that helped establish the popularity of horror at the studio. The new haunted house Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines will pay respects to iconic monsters, though will also reimagine them in thrilling ways, as we’ll be getting the frightening female characters that have been haunting us for decades. Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines will open when Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort starting August 30th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5th.

Per press release, “The Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines haunted houses will introduce guests to an all-new terrifying storyline, as they find themselves in the center of the ultimate battle between two unexpected alliances of classic female Universal Monsters. Fans will encounter Saskia Van Helsing, a new fearless huntress and daughter of revered Abraham Van Helsing — who killed Count Dracula by driving a stake through his heart and destroying his reign of terror. Saskia now faces Dracula’s Daughter, Countess Marya, who arose from the dead to seek revenge for her father and destroy the Van Helsing bloodline. With a mission to kill, Dracula’s Daughter, from 1936’s Dracula’s Daughter, forms a deadly alliance with the She-Wolf, inspired by the 1946 film She-Wolf of London, and Anck-Su-Namun, from the 1932 film The Mummy –– only to be intercepted by Saskia and an unlikely ally, The Bride of Frankenstein. The terrifying adventure will take guests on a journey between the hunted and the hunters in a life-and-death battle with only one bloodline left to survive.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As the movie studio that invented the horror film genre, this haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood will have even more relevance as it will reside within legendary Sound Stage 12 on the studio back lot, the original filming location for such Universal horror movies as Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), and The Bride of Frankenstein (1935), among others revered classic and contemporary films.

All-Female Classic Universal Monsters – The Bride of Frankenstein, Dracula’s Daughter, She-Wolf of London and Anck-Su-Namun – Headline All-Original Halloween Horror Nights Haunted House, “Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines,” at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

“The return of the Universal Classic Monster’s haunted house also reunites GRAMMY Award-winning musician SLASH with Universal Studios Hollywood in a collaboration that spans six seasons of Halloween Horror Nights. Once again, SLASH will compose an original score for this all-new haunted house, and the score will be featured along with his past original compositions on a limited-edition vinyl album that will be sold exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood throughout the run of the event.

“At Universal Orlando Resort, Emmy-nominated composer Sara Barone will create an original score for this all-new haunted house to elevate the experience for guests. She recently served as composer for BBC’s Planet Earth III, along with Hans Zimmer and Jacob Shea, and Amazon’s Silver and the Book of Dreams. Barone currently participates in the Universal Composers Initiative. Led by the Studio’s Film Music team and Universal Talent Development & Inclusion, this two-year program provides composers with unparalleled access to the studio process, in addition to exclusive scoring opportunities.

“Select tickets and special vacation packages for Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights are on sale now, including single-night tickets, Express Passes, the R.I.P Tour, which provides Priority V.I.P. entry to the haunted houses, and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted house. Tickets for Universal Orlando’s first-ever Premium Scream Night on Thursday, August 29th — an unprecedented, limited-capacity event that gives fans access to everything they love about Halloween Horror Nights before the event officially opens — are also now available. More information about all Universal Orlando’s current Halloween Horror Nights offers and entitlements can be found at www.universalorlando.com/halloween.

“A variety of Halloween Horror Nights ticket options for Universal Studios Hollywood are now available, including General Admission, Universal Express, After 2 p.m. Day/Night, the Early Access Ticket, which provides access to select haunted houses beginning at 5:30 p.m. (subject to change), in advance of the scheduled 7 p.m. event opening time, the premium R.I.P. Tour and popular passes, Frequent Fear Pass and Ultimate Fear Pass, which enable guests to experience the scares again and again.

“Additional details, including new haunted houses coming to both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort, will be revealed soon. For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood’s event, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com/Halloween. For more information and to purchase tickets for Universal Orlando’s event, visit www.UniversalOrlando.com/Halloween.”

Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th and at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 5th.

Are you excited for the new haunted house? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!