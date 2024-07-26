SDCC 2024 G.I. Joe Classified Series Pre-Orders Are About To Drop

Hasbro has brought plenty of new releases for G.I. Joe fans to San Diego Comic-Con 2024, including the G.I. Joe Classified Series #136, Edward “Starduster” Skylar, Haslab Cobra Rattler, Classified Series Night Force Vincent R. “Falcon” Falcone & Quarrel, Steel Corps Commander vs. Twilight Guard, Dreadnok Road Pig & Rawkus, and the 60th Anniversary Action Marine Sniper and Action Pilot Halo jumper action figures. Your first chance to get your pre-orders in for some of these figures will happen tonight, July 26th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET.

Everything you need to know about the new G.I. Joe Classified Series releases can be found below, including retailer links and an image gallery. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+. UPDATE: Amazon links added.

G.I. Joe Classified Series SDCC 2024 Pre-Orders For 7/26:

G.I. Joe Classified Series #138, Night Force Vincent R. “Falcon” Falcone & Quarrel / $54.99 / Walmart Exclusive (Available Now) “New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Night Force Vincent R. “Falcon” Falcone & Quarrel come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Falcon figure contains character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate helmeted head, backpack, 2 flashlights, knife, night-vision goggles, and multiple weapon accessories; plus a new face sculpt and his signature beret. The Quarrel figure comes with character-inspired accessory pieces including alternate helmeted head, alternate hands, 2 knives, crossbow with 4 bolts, and multiple weapon accessories.”

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, this Chip "Raptor" Talon & General Ledger figure and pet set comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This set includes 7 character-inspired accessory pieces."

"The 60th Anniversary Action Marine – Sniper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This figure includes 19 character-inspired accessory pieces."

"The 60th Anniversary Action Pilot – HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) Jumper comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This figure includes 18 character-inspired accessory pieces."

"The Steel Corps Commander vs. Twilight Guard figures come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This set includes 34 accessory pieces."

"Dreadnok Road Pig & Rawkus come ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This set includes 10 character-inspired accessory pieces."

G.I. Joe Classified Series Haslab ankd Pulse Con Releases:

G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra Rattler Ground Attack Jet with Wild Weasel Action Figure / $324.99 / Campaign Start: July 25 at 8pm ET; Backers Needed: 9,000: “This crowdfunded project will run from July 25th, 2024, to 11:59PM ET on September 9th. If successful, the project is expected to begin shipping in Fall 2025. *Limit of 5 per customer.” You can back the project here at Hasbro Pulse.

/ $324.99 / Campaign Start: July 25 at 8pm ET; Backers Needed: 9,000: “This crowdfunded project will run from July 25th, 2024, to 11:59PM ET on September 9th. If successful, the project is expected to begin shipping in Fall 2025. *Limit of 5 per customer.” You can back the project here at Hasbro Pulse. G.I. Joe Classified Series #136, Edward “Starduster” Skylar / $34.99 / Available Fall 2024 at Hasbro Pulse Con (Exclusive): “Meet Edward “Starduster” Skylar, the newest figure to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line. He specializes in air reconnaissance and tactical air support. Whether you send him up for a look at Cobra’s latest troop movements or call him in as extra airborne firepower, Starduster comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This 6-inch action figure contains 14 character-inspired accessory pieces including Steel Corps helmet, his signature visored helmet, binoculars, 4 alternate hands, knife, J.U.M.P. jetpack with 2 removable blast effects, and 3 weapon accessories. The Action Mission Box features an open-box display showcasing the figure along with accessory loadout, File Card Icons, original character artwork, and dynamic digital renders.”

