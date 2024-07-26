SDCC 2024: Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Two Prequel Novels Focusing on Fan-Favorite Characters

The world of Star Wars: The Acolyte is expanding thanks to new novels — two of which are focusing on fan-favorite characters. At San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, Lucasfilm announced several new stories unfolding on the pages of novels and comics, including a novel about Vernestra Rwoh and a YA novel about Jecki and Yord, both stories set before the events of The Acolyte.

Coming from author Justina Ireland, one of the five original architects of Star Wars: The High Republic multimedia initiative, Star Wars: The Acolyte: Wayseeker is set to arrive next year from Random House Worlds. The novel will “explore Vernestra Rwoh’s life about 20 years prior to the events of The Acolyte, a giant leap from when we last saw the teenaged prodigy in Phase III of The High Republic storytelling.”

As for Yord and Jecki, Tess Gratton is bringing the characters back to life for the new novel set in the years before the events of The Acolyte. The novel does not yet have a name but is set to be published in July 2025. In addition to the two novels, there were a number of other announcements, including a Marvel one-shot comic featuring Kelnacca. You can check out the full announcements here.

Will There Be a Season 2 of The Acolyte?

At this time, there’s been no news about a second season of The Acolyte, something series creator Leslye Headland recently spoke about to Entertainment Weekly.

“Nothing,” Headland replied when asked if she’s heard anything about more The Acolyte. She even used both hands to make a big zero to emphasize her answer. “You have to take a break,” she continued. “Especially after something like this. I don’t even know how many years my brain has been going, ‘Star Wars, Star Wars, Star Wars, Acolyte, Acolyte, Acolyte’ – just constantly solving problems, constantly thinking about it. It is very weird to now be in a place where I don’t need to do that. I always say to budding writers, ‘The most important thing that you can do is sit around and do nothing. Because the second you start to manufacture a story, you’re going to get stressed out and the story can’t start that way.’”

“My brain is still doing it,” she added with a laugh. “It’s almost like if you’re running, you can’t just stop, can’t shut off.”

What Is Star Wars: The Acolyte About?

Set during The High Republic, Star Wars: The Acolyte delivers an investigation into a mysterious string of crimes, which pits a Jedi master against his former apprentice in a race to uncover the truth. The more that the pair learn about the situation, the darker their journey becomes, as they confront things that darker than either of them could have imagined.

The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae, Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, and Carrie-Anne Moss. Star Wars: The Acolyte premiered on Disney+ on June 4th.