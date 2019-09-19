Arby’s Unveils Top-Secret Menu for Area 51 Basecamp Event

We’re just a few days away from the infamous Area 51 raid and say that what is actually going down on Friday, September 20th is confusing is a little bit of an understatement. It started as a Facebook event apparently meant as a joke, morphed into the AlienStock music festival which then itself turned into the Area 51 Celebration now being held as a free event at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Thursday, September 19th. But there’s also another event, the Storm Area 51 Basecamp in Hiko, Nevada and for alien raiders headed to that particular event Arby’s will have them covered with the food needed to stay fueled to see them aliens.

Arby’s announced on Wednesday that they will be bringing their food truck, the Roadside Meathouse, to the storm Area 51 Basecamep event in Hiko, offering a top-secret menu to hungry raiders gathering for the event at the Alien Research Center. That top secret menu features four special offerings for raiders to enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Redacted on Rye” Sandwich features roasted turkey on toasted marble rye bread with swiss cheese, tangy slaw and thousand island dressing, inspired by Arby’s Rachel Sandwich (a slight variation on the classic Reuben.) The E.T. Slider is a slider featuring a crispy chicken tender dipped in Bronco Berry Sauce. Arby’s Frying Objects take Arby’s loaded curly fries and tops them with “savory moon rocks” and the Galaxy Shake gives it all a sweet finish as a blue, sweet milkshake base that turns pink and tarter as you drink or stir it, topped with a fruit crunch.

This special menu makes good on Arby’s claim on Twitter back in July that they were “going there” and would bring a “special menu” to the event.

In addition to the Arby’s food truck, the Area-51 Basecamp event is set to feature live music as well as alien-themed attractions. Attendees will also be able to visit the Alien Research Center and enjoy presentations and attend exclusive screenings and appearances by the cast of Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell’s Netflix documentary Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers.

What do you think about Arby’s Area 51 menu? Are you going to any of the Area 51-related events this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!