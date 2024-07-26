Blade Star Wesley Snipes Addresses Reports of Feuding With Ryan Reynolds on Trinity

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in theaters this week, and it’s on track to have the biggest opening of the year. The movie is faring well with critics and audiences alike and at the time of this writing, it is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a “Certified Fresh” critics score of 80% and an audience score of 97%. Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers ahead… The film features some incredibly surprising cameos, including Wesley Snipes as Blade. Snipes first played the character in Blade in 1998 before returning to the role in Blade II in 2002 and Blade: Trinity in 2004. Not only is Snipes returning to the role for the first time in 20 years, but it also marks a reunion with Ryan Reynolds. Before he played Deadpool for Marvel, the actor appeared in the third Blade film as Hannibal King. Over the years, Reynolds has admitted Snipes wasn’t a fan of his while they were making the movie, which Snipes addressed in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Some of the things he did back in those days, that’s not really my humor,” Snipes explained. “I’m not tuned in that way. So I thought, ‘Well, it’s a little over the top for me.’ But seeing him do it in this context [in Deadpool & Wolverine] made a lot of sense. And seeing him do it and do it well, Ryan does something that most people can’t do. He’s unique in that way, and he’s found a fantastic niche for himself doing what he does. Deadpool is Ryan Reynolds all day long. So it was enjoyable. It was enjoyable to work with him. It was enjoyable to revisit.”

Wesley Snipes Addresses Blade Return:

During his interview with EW, Snipes also spoke about his big cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Over the years, we’ve had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not,” Snipes shared. “So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad… So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well.”

“I did not think it was possible,” Snipes added of his Marvel return. “I didn’t think we would be able to pull it off. I didn’t think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it – also because they had Mahershala [Ali] cast for the next upcoming version of it … I thought it didn’t make sense to me, but [when] you get a call from Ryan Reynolds out of the blue after 20 years, you go, ‘Okay, I got to take this call. Let’s see what this is about,’” he explained. “He told me the idea… They said ‘yes’ and ‘it’s a go.’ ‘If you’re in, we’re in.’ Here we are.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

