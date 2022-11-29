Artemis 1: Orion Spacecraft Is Streaming Live From Space

The Artemis I mission is officially streaming live from space. Monday, IBM launched a livestream of the mission's Orion capsule as it traversed in a distant retrograde lunar orbit, providing some dramatic footage of both the Moon and Earth. As it stands now, Orion is roughly 270,000 miles from the planet as it continues its mission deeper into space before turning around and returning to Earth.

While the livestream has been cutting in and out—it is broadcasting from a spacecraft amidst the cosmos, after all—you can see the livestream for yourself below.

What is Artemis I?

The Artemis program is arguably NASA's most intensive project in recent memory. If Artemis I is ultimately successful, Artemis II will see the same systems be piloted by a crew of four astronauts. Artemis III—currently scheduled for 2024—would then return astronauts to the Moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The SLS carrying Orion successfully launched earlier this week after a months-long delay due to a range of factors. Should all go to plan, Orion will make its journey back to Earth before a splash down in December.

"What an incredible sight to see NASA's Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft launch together for the first time. This uncrewed flight test will push Orion to the limits in the rigors of deep space, helping us prepare for human exploration on the Moon and, ultimately, Mars," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said of the launch.

"It's taken a lot to get here, but Orion is now on its way to the Moon," added Jim Free, NASA deputy associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate. "This successful launch means NASA and our partners are on a path to explore farther in space than ever before for the benefit of humanity."

