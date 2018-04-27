Paul Patrick Quinn, Avengers: Infinity War and X-Files VFX Artist, Dies at 63

✖

Paul Patrick Quinn, a VFX artist on Avengers: Infinity War and X-Files is dead at 63. The producer was a pivotal figure for Vancouver’s Barnstorm VFX. Their outfit worked on a ton of big projects and television shows over the years. A company spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter that Quinn died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on January 3. in Canada. It turns out that the producer was absolutely essential in getting the Vancouver branch of the company off the ground. Until then, Barnstorm really operated out of California. The producer made his name on the X-Files in the mid-90s, and also had a hand in Spawn back in 1997. Some of the biggest science fiction and action films of the ensuing decades had some of this man’s influence in them. Notably, Barnstorm co-founder Lawson Deming had complete confidence in Quinn and his team to make the transformation a success.

“We were purposeful in structuring the lead talent mix for our Vancouver studio,” Deming explained to Variety in 2019. “Greg [Watson] and Chun [Seong Ng] have a proven track record of superlative work together on high-end features such as “Rampage,” “San Andreas” and “Death Note” [as well as TV projects such as] “Stranger Things… The Vancouver team is positioned to collaborate with our Burbank studio on existing shows as well as independently take the lead on new projects.”

Quinn’s film credits include Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Godzilla King of the Monsters (2019), Black Panther (2018), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), I, Robot (2004), and Hunger Games: Mockingjay— Part 2 (2015). That’s a ton of MCU material and some other blockbuster entries in other franchises as well. But, that’s just a sampling.

He is survived by his parents Hilda and Patrick along with his daughters Nicole and Katherine. Quinn also had a pair of grandchildren named Cadence and Avaya.

Did you love any of these films? Let us know in the comments down below.