Pinkberry Sends Fans to Barbie Land With New Limited Edition Frozen Yogurt

Barbie heads to theaters in just a few more weeks on July 21st, but fans can pay a visit to Barbie Land a little early thanks to Pinkberry. The frozen desert restaurant announced recently that they have partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures to introduce the new, limited edition Barbie Land Berry Pink frozen yogurt, which is available now at participating Pinkberry locations nationwide through August 11th.

According to the brand, Barbie Land Berry Pink is a refreshing and tart frozen yogurt that "guests can imagine Barbie herself enjoying on a warm day along the Malibu shore". The flavor combines the flavors of Dragonfruit and Strawberry. It comes topped with glittery Dream Sprinkles to give it a little bit of extra Barbie personality.

(Photo: Pinkberry)

"We are thrilled Warner Bros. chose to partner with Pinkberry for this playful and empowering movie," said Melissa Hubbell, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "The brand is a natural fit for this epic summer movie! The perfectly pink hues of the Barbie Land Berry Pink frozen yogurt echo this iconic character's fun yet bold personality. We know our guests will love this new swirl topped with Dream Sprinkles that is made for the spotlight!"

Who is in the Barbie Cast?

Barbie will star Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, as well as Issa Rae as President Barbie, Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie, Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie, Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie, Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie, Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie, Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie. Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans will all play different versions of Ken, with Emerald Fennell as Midge, Michael Cera as Allan.

The cast of Barbie also includes Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, America Ferrera, Arana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela.

What is the Barbie Movie About?

In Barbie, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less-than-perfect doll, Barbie sets off to the real world to find true happiness. Barbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner.

"The first time I read the 'Barbie' script, my reaction was, 'Ah! This is so good. What a shame it will never see the light of day,'" Robbie revealed in an interview earlier this year. "because they are never going to let us make this movie.' But they did."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.

Will you be checking out Pinkberry's Barbie Land Berry Pink frozen yogurt? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!