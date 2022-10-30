Baskin-Robbins Introduces New Cookie Butter Ice Cream, Brings Back Turkey Cake for November

November is almost here and that means it's time for a new Flavor of the Month from Baskin-Robbins and for the new month, not only are ice cream fans getting a new sweet treat to enjoy, but the new month sees the return of an old favorite as well. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that the November Flavor of the Month is Cookie Butter and that the fan-favorite Thanksgiving dessert, the Turkey Cake, is also back for the season.

According to Baskin-Robbins, the new Cookie Butter ice cream flavor combines rich Cookie Butter and Vanilla Ice Cream flavors together with Cookie Butter Swirls and crumbles of Speculoos-style cookie pieces. The result is a sweet and spiced flavor that is perfect for the start of the winter holiday season.

As for the beloved Turkey Cake, it's coming back this season. The Baskin-Robbins exclusive treat features a show stopping design — it looks like a roasted turkey — sweet caramel praline glaze and the iconic sugar cone legs that gives it its distinctive look. Customers can pre-order the Turkey Cake online and customize it with their favorite ice cream flavor to have one of the treats ready in time for the holidays

Both the Cookie Butter flavor of the month for November and the Turkey Cake will be available beginning Tuesday, November 1st at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide. And when it comes to holiday treats, Baskin-Robbins isn't the only beloved brand getting in the holiday spirit. Dunkin' recently revealed their team up with Frankford Candy for their holiday sweets as well, including the launch of the new Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates as well as two new flavors of their Hot Chocolate BOMBS, Dunkin' Dunkaccino and Spicy. Both Original and Mint are also returning this year as well.

What do you think about Baskin-Robbins' November flavor of the month? Will you be ordering a Turkey Cake for Thanksgiving? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!