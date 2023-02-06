Ben Affleck Looks Miserable at the Grammy Awards

A new Ben Affleck meme has entered the game. During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, cameras kept panning toward the Batman v Superman star, often seen sporting a stoic look alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez. Suffice to say, the internet quickly caught on and ran with the meme, especially during a sequence in which Affleck and Lopez were listening to Stevie Wonder perform "Higher Ground."

Affleck previously became a meme for his "Sad Affleck" look during the press junket on Batman v Superman. The meme became so widespread, the actor once directly addressed the movement. "Don't drift off while talking to Henry, because they'll zoom in on you and play a Simon & Garfunkel song and you'll never live it down," Affleck said in an interview with FOX 5 in 2021.

