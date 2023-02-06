Ben Affleck Looks Miserable at the Grammy Awards
A new Ben Affleck meme has entered the game. During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, cameras kept panning toward the Batman v Superman star, often seen sporting a stoic look alongside his wife Jennifer Lopez. Suffice to say, the internet quickly caught on and ran with the meme, especially during a sequence in which Affleck and Lopez were listening to Stevie Wonder perform "Higher Ground."
Affleck previously became a meme for his "Sad Affleck" look during the press junket on Batman v Superman. The meme became so widespread, the actor once directly addressed the movement. "Don't drift off while talking to Henry, because they'll zoom in on you and play a Simon & Garfunkel song and you'll never live it down," Affleck said in an interview with FOX 5 in 2021.
Work Things
Ben Affleck is every husband dragged to a work thing by his wife #Grammys2023 pic.twitter.com/dIyoRN0AcJ— Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) February 6, 2023
Dunkin
Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023
Hello Darkness
Every time the camera pans to Ben Affleck #Grammys pic.twitter.com/3jeiQS3woq— wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) February 6, 2023
Anywhere but Here
Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW— Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023
Miserable
however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1— Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023
Rather Be Home
Ben Affleck siempre trae cara de que lo obligan a ir a todo 🤣February 6, 2023
just kidding v happy
Ben Affleck and Adrien Brody at the #GRAMMYs 2023 pic.twitter.com/OIDEC7vFik— bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) February 6, 2023