Ben Affleck Has Hilarious Warning About Talking To Henry Cavill To Avoid Becoming A Meme

Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill are both known for an array of projects, but when you hear their names together, you only hear one thing: Batman and Superman. The duo teamed up in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League and one of their most famous press tour moments became a meme. The “Sad Affleck” meme shows Affleck zoning out during an interview, and someone put Simon and Garfunkel’s “Sound of Silence” over the footage. To this day, it’s still something you see used as a reaction on social media. This week, both Affleck and Cavill have been promoting their respective projects, The Tender Bar (which just earned Affleck a Golden Globe nomination) and The Witcher (which is hitting Netflix tomorrow). They both spoke with Fox 5 Washington DC a day apart and were asked if they had a message for the other.

“Don’t drift off while talking to Henry, because they’ll zoom in on you and play a Simon & Garfunkel song and you’ll never live it down,” Affleck joke when Cavill was brought up. The message was shown to Cavill, who replied with a laugh, “Hi to Ben Affleck, as well. Big fan of his.” You can watch the interactions below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In another recent interview with The Playlist, Affleck revealed he’s probably done with IP movies after he appears as Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie.

“Television means something different. And once that happened with The Last Duel, I thought, ‘Well, that’s probably the last theatrical release I’ll have.’ Because I don’t want to do IP movies, where you have this sort of built-in audience. That’s something I was interested in and liked, and I just don’t like anymore. I like other people who do it. And if you are going to do it, you should love it. And I love something different. So, I want to do that. Really, what’s important to me is that people see it. I mean, this is in a limited theatrical release, and that’s great. I know that 90% of people are going to see it on Amazon, and I want them to see it. I want them to see the movie. That’s more important to me.”

The Tender Bar hits select theaters on December 17th and Amazon Prime on January 7th. The Witcher‘s second season stars streaming on Netflix on December 17th.