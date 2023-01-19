Boy Meets World Star Planning to Run for Congress

Former Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World star Ben Savage is apparently hoping to run for congress. According to TMZ, the actor has filed paperwork hoping to run for the House of Representatives, representing California's 30th District, a seat currently held by Democrat Adam Schiff. It's believed by many that Schiff will make an attempt to run for the Senate in a couple of years, leaving his seat wide open as he attempts to take Sen. Dianne Feinstein's place. Considering this seat represents a large portion of Los Angeles, Burbank, and West Hollywood however, Savage should expect competition.

As some may recall, Savage's political ambitions didn't start here. The former actor previously attempted a run for Los Angeles City Council last year, failing to secure a position. Savage only secured 6.3% of the votes in that election, tying for seventh place according to the outlet. Though he was unable to win a seat, Savage did have a platform beyond simply celebrity recognition, noting that he wasn't a "political machine." He also ran on the promises of strengthening public safety, building up the local economy, and even fighting for rent protections and aiding the homeless population.

Savage is best known to many for playing the part of Cory Matthews on the sitcom Boy Meets World, playing the character across seven seasons and over 150 episodes. He would go on to reprise the part for the Disney Channel sequel sequel Girl Meets World, which ran for three seasons and saw him reunited with on-screen Danielle Fishel as Topanga alongside several other cast members from the original show. He has since made some more dramatics turns as an actor, appearing in episodes of The Leftovers, Homeland, and Criminal Minds, as well.

The actor's political ambitions aren't that much of a surprise considering his educational background, having graduated from Stanford University with a degree in political science. While attending Stanford he also interned for former U.S. Senator Arlen Specter.