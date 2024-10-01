Spirit Halloween Roasts Saturday Night Live After Season 50 Sketch, "Irrelevant 50-Year-Old Show"

Saturday Night Live made Spirit Halloween the subject of a sketch during its Season 50 premiere, but the seasonal retailer isn't laughing. On Monday, Spirit Halloween retweeted SNL's sketch and added a little something: a Spirit Halloween-branded Halloween costume for "SNL 50: The Anniversary Season" with a pretty biting description of the show being "irrelevant" and having "shrinking ratings". They captioned their response pretty pointedly as well: "We are great at raising things back from the dead @nbcsnl." You can check it out for yourself below.

We are great at raising things back from the dead @nbcsnl https://t.co/TSlPALgKJ0 pic.twitter.com/EjrYa86Erz — Spirit Halloween (@SpiritHalloween) September 30, 2024

The full "details" of the costume are pretty biting. The packaging reads "Irrelevant 50-year-old TV show. Includes dated references, unknown cast members, shrinking ratings." The clapback comes after a sketch on Saturday night's SNL season premiere which portrayed a fake ad for the seasonal retailer, poking fun at Spirit Halloween popping up in vacant retail stores for just six weeks each fall, right in time for Halloween.

"Times may be good on Wall Street, but on Main Street, communities are struggling," Heidi Gardner says in the sketch's voiceover. "Closes stores, shuttered businesses, empty parking lots… When hard times hit, it's easy to feel like no one cares. But help is on the way because when others leave, we show up." The sketch goes on to jab at Spirit Halloween for being open for just six weeks "and then bouncing" as well as took some shots at the quality of the retailer's products.

Interestingly, the Spirit Halloween sketch isn't the only bit on Saturday Night Live's Season 50 premiere that has drawn a little bit of controversy. During the show's Weekend Update segment, star Bowen Yang appeared is viral baby pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng, an appearance that referenced singer Chappell Roan. Roan has notably made headlines in recent months for calling out fans intruding too much on her personal life and had recently canceled a performance at All Things Go Festival to prioritize her health, noting in a statement on social media "I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health."

Saturday Night Live returned for Season 50 last Saturday and featured Hacks star Jean Smart as host along with Jelly Roll as musical guest. The season will feature Nate Bargatze, Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton, and John Mulaney as hosts among others along with musical guests Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, and even Chappell Roan. As for Spirit Halloween, the seasonal retailer has been around since 1983 and is currently open in various communities nationwide.