The Penguin Team Drops Best Response to Batman Fans' Sofia Falcone Thirst

The Penguin series has given The Batman Universe a fan-favorite villain in Sofia Falcone, but fans may be favoring her a bit too much.

The Penguin has made a breakout star of Cristin Milioti's Sofia Falcone, who has gotten an exciting re-invention within The Batman Universe Matt Reeves is building. In just two episodes Milioti has generated a dedicated fan base – with trailers for The Penguin teasing even bigger, darker, moments of her performance to come. However, like most TV shows or movies telling stories about gangsters, criminals, or other dangerous people, some fans may be taking things the wrong way.

Case in point: The Batman's official Twitter account (currently in support of The Penguin) finally had to step in and address the level of thirst there is for Sofia Falcone being shared online. When one Twitter user posted a picture of Milioti as Sofia with the caption "I can fix her," The Penguin team dropped the perfect response:

"Good luck with that."

Good luck with that. https://t.co/DiWLdz2PN3 — The Penguin (@TheBatman) October 1, 2024

So far, Sofia Falcone has proven to be as cunning, ruthless, and unstable in temperament as her father, Carmine Falcone. We know that Carmine had Sofia committed to Arkham State Hospital for a decade and that Oz Cobb/Penguin (Colin Farrell) had a hand in putting her there. Episode 2's introduction of Dr. Juilan Rush (Theo Rossi) also revealed that underneath her cold, calculating demeanor, Sofia has a volcanic level of rage and trauma she's sitting on. In fact, Sofia has one body under her belt and another body dropped at her behest over two episodes, bringing her to a one-body-per-episode average so far. If that rate continues, Sofia Falcone will but Tony Soprano and other onscreen mobsters to shame.

There's always a level of fascination (and infatuation) with mobsters, gangsters, killers, and other characters operating in the shadowy side of life. The Sopranos creator David Chase and late Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini were both candid in expressing their concerns about Tony being perceived in any kind of heroic light when the show sought to expose his psychotic and immoral nature. Sofia Falcone is walking a much finer line as a character – violent, yes (she is "The Hangman" killer), but an outcast even within a family of vipers, with all indication that she's also a victim of some gross circumstance that put her in Arkham.

That's all to say: Sofia Falcone is not the lady DC fans want to put on the mantle of "Relationship goals." It'll only lead to toxicity and heartbreak.

As for the marketing team behind The Penguin: well played. They're working at Wendy's levels of social media trolling.

The Penguin airs new episodes Sunday nights on HBO, and streams on Max.