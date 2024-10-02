SpongeBob's Krabby Patties Are Finally Becoming a Reality Thanks to New "Kollab"

SpongeBob SquarePants is now in the midst of celebrating its 25th anniversary, and Nickelodeon and Paramount are about to make Krabby Patties the real deal. SpongeBob SquarePants first debuted with Nickelodeon on July 17, 1999, and it's been 25 years since then with tons of new episodes, specials, movies, video games and more featuring the franchise. SpongeBob SquarePants has been going the extra mile for this special milestone, and the past year has seen the franchise break through into the real world with SpongeBob and Patrick hosting the Super Bowl, the Kids' Choice Awards, and more. Now fans will be able to eat like SpongeBob too.

Nickelodeon and Paramount have announced that the next project in the SpongeBob SquarePants 25th anniversary celebration is "The Krabby Patty Kollab," a special project that will bring Krabby Patty inspired foods to restaurants all over beginning on October 8th. This new collaboration will see culinary chefs share their takes on the Krabby Patty in local restaurants for specialty menu items that includes the likes of dumplings, falafel, burgers, doughnuts, ice cream and more in over 100 different renditions across 250 restaurants in select cities. Check out the special announcement teaser for The Krabby Patty Collab below:

What Is The Krabby Patty Collab?

Running from October 8th through the 27th, participating restaurants across 250 locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Las Vegas, Toronto, London, and Mexico City will offer their interpretations of the famous Krabby Patty from the series. Nickelodeon and Paramount teamed up with Off The Menu and The MRG Group to make this special collaboration happen, and a full line up of participating restaurants can be found here. This special team up is also coming to Wendy's restaurants as well.

Wendy's restaurants in the United States, Canada, and Guam will also be offering their own special "Krabby Patty Kollab" Burger as a part of this team up along with a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty through early November. So even if fans can't visit one of the special restaurant locations to check out a new version of the Krabby Patty, they'll be able to eat the real thing with Wendy's as well. This is just the latest in a series of special new projects, animated specials and more as SpongeBob SquarePants continues to celebrate this massive 25th anniversary milestone with Nickelodeon and Paramount.

What's Next for SpongeBob's 25th Anniversary?

SpongeBob SquarePants will next be celebrating the 25th anniversary with a spooky new one-hour special coming just in time for the Halloween season. Titled "Kreepaway Kamp," this special sees SpongeBob and the others heading to Kamp Koral for a reunion only to be stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows. As the reunited campers start disappearing one by one, SpongeBob and the others need to get to the bottom of the "kreepy" situation. This new special will be premiering on Thursday, October 10th at 7 p.m. on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ in the United States, and in additional territories later in the year.

If you want to check out SpongeBob SquarePants for yourself to help celebrate the momentous occasion, you can find the first 13 seasons of the series now streaming with Paramount+. You can also stream The Patrick Star Show, Kamp Koral, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, and more with Paramount+ as well. The animated classic is teased as such, "Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants! Follow the adventures of this enthusiastic, optimistic sponge whose good intentions inevitably lead him and his friends into trouble."