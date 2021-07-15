Brach's Candy Bringing Back Beloved Pick-A-Mix Candy for a Limited Time

✖

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, but especially for candy fans. There were just so many great candies and candy-related experiences in years past that remain happy memories, long after the candies themselves have vanished from store shelves. For many candy fans, one of those experiences is Brach's Pick-A-Mix. The classic display was a feature in many grocery stores where you could take a bag and fill it with your own personal favorite mix of candies, creating a sweet custom treat experience. Now, Brach's is bringing back Pick-A-Mix for a limited time through sweet sweepstakes.

Starting today, Thursday, July 15, and running through Thursday, August 5, candy fans can visit the Brach's website here to fill a digital bag with their favorite combination of Brach's candies from the original Pick-A-Mix. Then, they just have to submit a name and email for a chance to win.

And the prizes are pretty sweet. 100 people who submit their Pick-A-Mix bags on the site will receive their custom mix in the mail free of charge, but one lucky grand prize winner will win the ultimate candy lover's dream: a beautiful home Pick-A-Mix organizational system/pantry makeover plus enough candy to fill it for one year. No need to go to the store when you can get your own Pick-A-Mix right from your own pantry.

Brach's first introduced the Pick-A-Mix concept in 1958. The concept offered customers the ability to choose from a wide selection of candy in bulk containers they could then scoop their choices from and pay just one price per pound in an adaptation of the old-fashioned concept of candy barrels in general stores. The concept modernized candy buying, bringing it into the modern supermarket. Even though Pick-A-Mix was discontinued many decades later, it still holds fond memories for many. After all, there's nothing quite like getting to pick your own perfect mix of candy.

Brach's Pick-A-Mix sweepstakes runs July 15 through August 5. You can find out more information and enter the sweepstakes here.

What was your favorite Pick-A-Mix combination? Let us know in the comments!