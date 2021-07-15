Brach's Candy Bringing Back Beloved Pick-A-Mix Candy for a Limited Time

By Nicole Drum

Nostalgia is a powerful thing, but especially for candy fans. There were just so many great candies and candy-related experiences in years past that remain happy memories, long after the candies themselves have vanished from store shelves. For many candy fans, one of those experiences is Brach's Pick-A-Mix. The classic display was a feature in many grocery stores where you could take a bag and fill it with your own personal favorite mix of candies, creating a sweet custom treat experience. Now, Brach's is bringing back Pick-A-Mix for a limited time through sweet sweepstakes.

Starting today, Thursday, July 15, and running through Thursday, August 5, candy fans can visit the Brach's website here to fill a digital bag with their favorite combination of Brach's candies from the original Pick-A-Mix. Then, they just have to submit a name and email for a chance to win.

And the prizes are pretty sweet. 100 people who submit their Pick-A-Mix bags on the site will receive their custom mix in the mail free of charge, but one lucky grand prize winner will win the ultimate candy lover's dream: a beautiful home Pick-A-Mix organizational system/pantry makeover plus enough candy to fill it for one year. No need to go to the store when you can get your own Pick-A-Mix right from your own pantry.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Brach's (@brachscandy)

Brach's first introduced the Pick-A-Mix concept in 1958. The concept offered customers the ability to choose from a wide selection of candy in bulk containers they could then scoop their choices from and pay just one price per pound in an adaptation of the old-fashioned concept of candy barrels in general stores. The concept modernized candy buying, bringing it into the modern supermarket. Even though Pick-A-Mix was discontinued many decades later, it still holds fond memories for many. After all, there's nothing quite like getting to pick your own perfect mix of candy.

0comments

Brach's Pick-A-Mix sweepstakes runs July 15 through August 5. You can find out more information and enter the sweepstakes here.

What was your favorite Pick-A-Mix combination? Let us know in the comments!

Start the Conversation

of