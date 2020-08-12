Brach's Introduces Thanksgiving Dinner-Flavored Candy Corn

✖

In case you missed the news, it's already August. With this year already moving at a breakneck pace, it's technically only a matter of weeks before fall officially arrives and believe it or not, the commercial candy business is hopping all over it. You've heard of Brach's before — they're one of the most popular candy makers of the season, pushing out all kinds of candy corn and chocolates all year-round. This fall, however, the company is taking it up a notch as it introduces turkey-dinner-flavored candy corn.

Take a moment and let that settle in. Candy corn...that tastes like a Thanksgiving dinner. It's a legitimate offering that, at least as of this writing, is exclusive to Walgreen's locations — and they're already popping up at select stores. In total, six flavors are included, one for each of the main Thanksgiving dishes — turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce, glazed carrots, sweet potato pie, and stuffing.

The candy corn has been making a splash on social media all throughout the week as accounts like @CandyHunting track the items down. The account says, "As much as this is weird, I'm even more impressed that Brach's/Ferrara had the fries to make this product."

Another Instagrammer, @puppreviews, tracked down the candy and sampled all six flavors. Out of the batch, the reviewers seemed to like four of the flavors, tossing the roasted turkey and stuffing flavors right out the window. "We'd say odd, but that would be forgiving," the account says of turkey-flavored candy corn. "This flavor is downright wrong to be in candy, but still enjoyed the taboo experience."

See their full review below.

