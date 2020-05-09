Queen Guitarist Brian May Hospitalized After He "Shreds Buttocks" While Gardening

✖

Queen guitarist Brian May was hospitalized after he “shredded his buttocks” while gardening. May told all of his followers not to worry on Instagram after going silent for a few days. From the sounds of things, the absence was for a really good reason. Sitting down is a very important activity, and one that I’ve found is only truly missed after the ability to take a seat has been taken away. At any rate, the Queen guitarist is relaxing now and fans are just relieved that he didn’t get the coronavirus after that period with no posts. Fans ended up asking for further details, but they won’t be coming for right now. May released a new version of “We Are the Champions” in support of essential workers out there fighting the pandemic.

May wrote on social media, “Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening.”

“So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself,” he continued. “Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri”

Hopefully, the legend has some time to rest up and possibly not garden quite as hard as the rest of the summer proceeds. At some point Queen and new lead singer Adam Lambert will be able to complete their European tour after the coronavirus pandemic passes.

