Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, and More Participate in Jennifer Garner’s “Save With Stories” During Coronavirus Pandemic

From Disney theme parks to movie theaters, places all over the world are shut down due to the threat of the novel coronavirus. Unfortunately, it’s not just places of recreational fun that have closed in these trying times. Not only are people working from home, but many children are currently unable to go to school. Due to this turn of events, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry are teaming up to bring you #SaveWithStories, which is “offering stories on Instagram and Facebook to provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak.” According to the website, the program began with Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner, and the celebrity involvement continues to grow.

“Across the country, schools are shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic,” the site explains. “But millions of children in the U.S. go to school not just to learn, but also for breakfast, lunch and sometimes dinner. That’s why we came up with @savewithstories. In partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, we’re offering stories on Instagram and Facebook to provide fun and education to kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. Your donation will help Save the Children and No Kid Hungry make sure schools and community programs have the support they need to keep brains and bellies full. You’re also supporting our important work to meet the health, education and nutrition needs of kids in other countries impacted by coronavirus. Can you please help?”

The celebrities who have already participated in #SaveWithStories by reading books via Instagram include Brie Larson, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ellen DeGeneres, Weird Al, Beanie Feldstein, and more. You can check out all of their videos on Instagram here. You can also learn more about Save The Children here.

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.