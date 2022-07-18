Bryan Cranston Nailed With Line Drive During Celebrity Softball Game

Bryan Cranston got nailed by a ball that was breaking bad down the line. The Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle star was taking part in a celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend; during a batting warm-up for the game, Cranston took a hit to the shoulder from a line drive by In the Heights and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts star Anthony Ramos. Even though the 66-year-old actor recovered and was able to play in the charity game, he was visibly hurt in the accident:

Before the celebrity softball game at Dodger Stadium, Anthony Ramos was taking BP in the batting cage. @BryanCranston was pitching and he took a comebacker off the chest! #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/7OOMOtxgm8 — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) July 17, 2022

As you can see in the video above, Ramos immediately goes running to Bryan Cranston's side, along with Guillermo Rodriguez from Jimmy Kimmel Live. Cranston retired to his trailer for a bit before the game to recover, telling onlookers that the ball injury was "definitely going to bruise," and that he thought he would end up being "more of a cheerleader in this game."

As previously stated, Bryan Cranston did end up participating in the softball game. He even managed to score a different kind of viral moment, when an umpire called a strike against him that Cranston felt should've been a ball. The actor was seen on video kicking up dust (literally), telling the official "It was inside!" with some ironic Walter White fervor.

Breaking Bad fans are currently anticipating Cranston's return to the franchise in the final episodes of Better Call Saul. Cranston has teased that he and Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul filmed three scenes for Better Call Saul – one scene with each of them alone, and one together:

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston told SiriusXM's Basic! podcast. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you – because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence – I don't even know what episodes we're in (laughs). You're gonna find out."

As Cranston further explained, filming Better Call Saul was a very Breaking Bad experience IRL:

"They flew us in privately into Albuquerque, went to a private area of the airport, [and] as soon as we got off the plane, there was an SUV waiting for us at the steps. So the last step onto the tarmac was two steps and then into the car. We were completely cloaked," Cranston recalled. "It's very Breaking Bad. It was exciting because no one knew, or could know, that we were in town."

Better Call Saul is airing its final episodes on AMC TV and AMC+.