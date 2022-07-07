Bryan Cranston Teases Walt and Jesse's Roles in Better Call Saul Season 6

Warning: this story contains potential mild spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6. Walter White and Jesse Pinkman are calling Saul one last time. In April, Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould officially announced Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would guest star on the sixth and final season of AMC's Breaking Bad spinoff, a prequel about Jimmy McGill's transformation into "criminal" lawyer Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). For the first time since Cranston's cameo appearance in the Breaking Bad movie sequel El Camino, Cranston and Paul will reunite and reprise their roles as the meth-making duo in the second part of Better Call Saul's Season 6 (returning July 11 on AMC).

Cranston teased Walt and Jesse's appearances in an interview with SiriusXM's Basic! podcast, revealing the Breaking Bad actors filmed multiple scenes: one with Walt, one with just Jesse, and a third with Walt and Jesse together.

"There's a scene that Aaron is in without me. And there's a scene where I'm in without him. And then there's a scene where we're both in," Cranston said. "So there's three scenes to come. It's pretty cool. But to be honest with you — because we shot everything in a bubble and completely out of sequence — I don't even know what episodes we're in (laughs). You're gonna find out."

Cranston and Paul filmed their Better Call Saul cameos more than a year ago, shooting their scenes out of sequence because "it was the time that Aaron and I both happened to be available."

"They flew us in privately into Albuquerque, went to a private area of the airport, [and] as soon as we got off the plane, there was an SUV waiting for us at the steps. So the last step onto the tarmac was two steps and then into the car. We were completely cloaked," Cranston recalled. "It's very Breaking Bad. It was exciting because no one knew, or could know, that we were in town."

Cranston and Paul spent four days hiding out in an Albuquerque Airbnb and "were not allowed to leave," the five-time Breaking Bad Emmy winner said. "And then the SUV would show up, and we'd get in and drive to the studio."

The Blue Sky cooks are the latest Bad characters to crossover into the prequel series set mostly before the events of Breaking Bad, where Walt and Jesse are the notorious clients of sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. Career criminal Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) of Breaking Bad are series regulars on Saul, which has featured appearances by such Bad characters as Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis), Saul's slippery right-hand man Huell (Lavell Crawford), and Ed Galbraith, the vacuum shop Disappearer (Robert Forster).

Better Call Saul Season 6 returns with its mid-season premiere Monday, July 11 on AMC and AMC+. The final six episodes will conclude with the Saul series finale on August 15.