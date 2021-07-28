Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Asks For Prayers And Positive Thoughts For Bob Odenkirk

✖

Bryan Cranston is asking for thoughts and positive thoughts for his Breaking Bad co-star Bob Odenkirk. Odenkirk collapsed on the set of his Breaking Bad spinoff series Better Call Saul and was rushed to the ER in Albuquerque, New Mexico. There's been no official diagnosis of Odenkirk's condition announced to the public (at the time of writing this) but it was noted in the initial report that he remains in the hospital. Obviously, with the state of health in the world right now there is ample reason for fans to be concerned for Bob Odenkirk - just as his friend Bryan Cranston seems to be.

Here's the message about Bob Odenkirk that Bryan Cranston shared with fans over Instagram:

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Bob Odenkirk and Byran Cranston were electric onscreen together as drug cartel lawyer Saul Goodman and meth-kingpin Walter White, during Breaking Bad's run. Odenkirk was the biggest scene-stealer besides Cranston himself - to the point that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan saw fit to spin Saul Goodman off into a whole new series, that even larger in scope than Breaking Bad, covering events in Saul's life that took place before, during, and after the original series.

Better Call Saul has been an effective expansion of Gilligan's crime-ridden underworld universe. The show has given characters from Breaking Bad like Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) or Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) much more depth, while introducing new characters like Saul's best friend and lover Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), low-level cartel thug Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) or Joker-style cartel man Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton). However, at the center of that expanding universe has been Bob Odenkirk's performance as Jimmy Mcgill (aka Saul Goodman), a tour de force in one man's fall from grace that easily rivals Cranston's arc as Walter White.

The upcoming Season 6 of Better Call Saul has the potential to revisit the time of Breaking Bad where Saul and Walter White met each other - meaning that there could be plans for Bob Odenkirk and Bryan Cranston to appear in new scenes together. That's just one more reason (among so many others) that fans need to join Cranston in wishing, praying, and hoping for Bob Odenkirk to make a speedy and full recovery.

Better Call Saul season 6 is in production. It is expected to air in 2022.