Deadpool & Wolverine: Who Plays Lady Deadpool?

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here, and fans are getting answers to their many questions. Marvel lovers have been eager to find out who would be popping up in the new film, and one major mystery has been the identity of Lady Deadpool AKA Ladypool. Earlier this week, folks got a look at the character in the film’s final trailer, and speculation continued about her identity. Theories ranged from Taylor Swift to Ryan Reynolds in a wig, and we finally have the answer. Warning: Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers ahead… One of the prevailing theories about Ladypool was that she was being played by Reynolds’ real-life wife, Blake Lively, Turns out, that guess proved to be correct. However, things didn’t play out quite as people had assumed.

Ever since fans started guessing the identity of Lady Deadpool, they figured the character would be unmasked in the film. However, most of the Deadpool Variants kept their masks on during their appearance. While you can clearly hear Lively’s voice, you never actually see her face. Turns out, she’s not the only big name to appear as an alternate Deadpool. Other stars in the bunch included Matthew McConaughey as Cowboy Deadpool and Nathan Fillion as Headpool. Just like Lively, their faces are never shown in the film.

Ryan Reynolds Addresses Working with Blake Lively:

Lady Deadpool AKA Ladypool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

ComicBook had the chance to chat with Reynolds alongside Hugh Jackman and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy, and while the trio wasn’t sharing any spoilers, Reynolds did have a hilarious answer when asked what it would be like to hypothetically work with Lively in a Marvel project.

“She’s not half the friend that Hugh is,” Reynolds said incredibly seriously, causing Jackman and Levy to laugh. “Hey, we haven’t even started rolling yet,” he joked. “I’ll get all performative in a second.”

Jackman then pointed out that his relationship with Reynolds predates Reynolds’ relationship with Lively.

“I would love to … You know, in the old days, they all got to work together, hanging out,” Reynolds explained. “We got Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn … That’d be nice, I’d love to work with Blake.”

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In Marvel Studios’ Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released exclusively in theaters tonight!