SDCC 2024: DC Heroes United Series Announced

San Diego Comic-Con is underway and the announcements and excitement are flowing, with plenty more still to come as the annual pop culture mega event continues to run its course through Sunday. While gaming content is always fairly light at SDCC there are still publishers who participate in the event, including studios who will already have a presence as a multimedia company such as Marvel or Warner Bros., and so far there have been several notes of interest for the gaming community. One of the announcements from Friday comes from Genvid, who has unveiled their upcoming release slate including DC Heroes United, which will launch later this year.

Rather than being a full game on its own, DC Heroes United is an interactive streaming series where the audience’s decisions will determine the fate of the key characters featured, creating a canon for the series that was constructed not only with the viewers’ desires in mind, but woven in. Each week when new episodes are released on the DC Heroes United app, choices will be included that allow the audience to shape what is happening Earth-212, a DC multiverse world in which heroes are not prevalent in society yet – though this will change through the events that unfold in the series.

Per Genvid’s own announcement, “At the start of our series, we are at the dawn of Super Heroes. Batman has been operating in the shadows and is largely unknown, Superman is only known as “the Blur” and has yet to be named, and Wonder Woman is working for ARGUS. Lex Luthor is also not evil, and may never go the villain route depending on audience choices. What happens next is up to the audience.”

“Each week, multiple decisions will be made available and the next episode will change according to audience choices. How the Justice League forms, the relationships between the characters, and in some cases, who survives, is all up to the audience,” the post continues.

The DC Heroes United series also incorporates a roguelite game that is updated weekly alongside the narrative series: the EveryHero Project, a combat simulation run by Lexcorp to better understand hero powers. The choices made and the resulting narrative within the series affects The EveryHero Project, and what players do in the game also affects the streaming series, creating “a unique experience blending games and interactive television never before seen in media.”

DC Heroes United has not been set for an exact release date, but pre-registration is now available at the Apple App Store and Google Play.