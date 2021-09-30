Buffalo Wild Wings Announces Doritos-Flavored Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings may be known well-known for their wide variety of sauces, but now they’re adding another one to their extensive lineup and it’s one that Doritos fans will love. On Wednesday, Buffalo Wild Wings announced their first ever collaboration with the popular chip brand with the launch of the the limited-edition Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce.



The newly-launched sauce combines two iconic game-day snack essentials – chicken wings and Doritos – to create a new flavor experience available only at Buffalo Wild Wings. Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce is described as featuring the flavors of soy sauce, brown sugar, onion, garlic, and paprika. The wings themselves are also topped with Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chip crumbles for an added layer of crunch.



“People love Buffalo Wild Wings because of our bold sauces. This allows us to push the envelope on flavor innovation and helps set our brand apart from the competition,” Jamie Carawan, Vice President of Brand Menu and Culinary of Buffalo Wild Wings said. “We’re excited to partner with another iconic brand in Doritos to offer wing lovers the opportunity to experience a familiar flavor in a new and exciting way. We can’t wait to hear what they think!”



“Everything Doritos does is on another level, and the new Buffalo Wild Wings collaboration is no exception,” Caio Correa, Senior Director of Marketing, Frito-Lay North America said. “The Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce is inspired by one of our most unique and beloved flavors, it pairs perfectly with wings and an ice-cold refreshing Pepsi. We are thrilled to bring our fans another bold way to enjoy their favorite chips.”



Each order of wings with the new Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce comes with a small sample bag of the Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips and is available now, though it is worth noting that this new sauce is considered a premium sauce so a $1 upcharge applies. The limited-edition sauce is available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery through the Buffalo Wild Wings app.



Will you be checking out the new Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Flavored Sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings? Let us know in the comments.