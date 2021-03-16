Buffalo Wild Wings Giving Away Free Wings for Every Overtime March Madness Game

✖

For the first time in two years, March Madness is back, and Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating appropriately. Tuesday morning, the chain wing stop announced that for every March Madness game that goes to overtime, wing fiends can claim a free order of six boneless wings. Better yet, there doesn't seem to be a true cap on the amount of wings one can claim throughout the entire tournament, so the more overtime games, the better.

The deal is available for both those dining in and ordering take-out or delivery. To take advantage of it, you're required to be a Blazin' Rewards member and must check-in on the app or make an order within 30 minutes after the overtime game in question ends. Delivery is only available through the official Buffalo Wild Wings app and not through any third-party services.

The one hang-up is that you can only claim a single free order per day between March 16th and April 5th. That means should two games go into overtime on the same day, you'll still only get one order. That said, you can claim a free order on each day, should overtime contests come to fruition that often.

“Sports fans have endured more than 700 long days without March Madness basketball, so this is one of the most anticipated tournaments ever," Buffalo Wild Wings chief marketer Rita Patel said in a release. "That excitement paired with the opportunity to win free wings through our Overtime Wingtime promotion will have fans on the edge of their seats all March Madness. Even if your bracket was busted or your team was knocked out, you can still root for overtime – and that means free wings!”

After two play-in games on Thursday, the first round officially kicks the tournament off on Friday, and will run through the first week of April.

Cover photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images