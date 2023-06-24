Buffalo Wild Wings Launches New Blazin' Knockout Sauce as Part of Blazin' Challenge

This summer, Buffalo Wild Wings is turning up the heat on their iconic Blazin' Challenge. The restaurant brand has announced a brand-new flavor for spice seekers to try and it's an intense one: Blazin' Knockout. The new Blazin' Knockout flavor is made with nine of the hottest peppers and represents the hottest sauce on the Buffalo Wild Wings menu — and it's available now.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, Blazin' Knockout sauce is made from a recipe including peppers such as Devil's Breath, Carolina Reaper, Scorpion, Ghost, Habanero, Red and Green Jalapenos, Chile de Arbol and Cayenne. Those who like spice can put their taste buds to the test by attempting the brand's Blazin' Challenge and try to finish 10 Blazin' Knockout wings in five minutes or less with no water or napkins. All participants receive a Blazin' Challenge headband and a scoop of ice cream at the end to cool things down. Blazin' Rewards members who complete the challenge at their local sports bar will have their name added to the Blazin' Wall of Fame and be rewarded with 1000 Blazin Rewards points in their account.

For those who don't think they can take on the challenge, they can still give the Blazin' Knockout sauce a try. The sauce is available as a new addition to Buffalo Wild Wings' collection of 26 sauces and seasonings.

"At Buffalo Wild Wings, we are all about the sauce. We've debuted five new sauces on the menu this year – four limited-time only flavors and now Blazin' Knockout," said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "Made with nine of the hottest peppers, Blazin' Knockout is the fiercest sauce in our stacked lineup for our guests who really love heat."

Buffalo Wild Wings Recently Launched Two Other New Sauces

Buffalo Wild Wings also recently launched two other new sauces. In May, they launched the limited time only General Tso's and Sweet Chile Lime Sauces to the menu. According to the brand, the limited-edition General Tso's and Sweet Chile Lime sauces both bring bold flavor to the Buffalo Wild Wings' line up of 26 iconic sauces and seasonings and can be enjoyed on wings, sandwiches, and wraps. The General Tso's sauce features crushed red pepper and Chile de arbol and gives fans "the perfect blend of sweet, sticky, and spicy flavors they know and love." The Sweet Chile Lime sauce combines sweet and savory as well with a blend of honey, chile peppers, and of course, lime.

Will you be checking out the Blazin' Knockout sauce? Are you gonna try the Blazin' Challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!