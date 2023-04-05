Buffalo Wild Wings Launches New Burger and Wings Deal to Give Fans Best of Both Worlds

Buffalo Wild Wings is very well known for its most popular menu item — that being its wings — but the popular restaurant has other delicious menu offerings as well. That includes a variety of hand-smashed burgers and now, Buffalo Wild Wings is highlighting their show stopping burgers with an all new, script-flipping deal. Starting Wednesday, August 5th the restaurant is offering its new One And $1 deal where, for a limited time if you order a burger, you get boneless wings for just a buck more.

According to Buffalo Wild Wings, with every purchase of one of their five hand-smashed burgers, guests can also get an order of 6 boneless wings for just one dollar more. The Buffalo Wild Wings burger menu includes a variety of offerings, including unique ones that are inspired by regional flavors including the All-American Cheeseburger, Cheese Curd Bacon Burger, Smoked Brisket Burger, Southwestern Black Bean Burger, and Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger. As for the add-on boneless wings, guests can enjoy those in their favorite flavor of Buffalo Wild Wings' 26 sauces and seasonings.

The Smoked Brisket Burger is described as a double patty, double cheeseburger topped with savory smoked brisket, honey BBQ sauce, pickle chips and smoky Adobo sauce. The Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger features a classic double patty, hand-smashed and seared with bacon, then topped with American cheese, hatch chile peppers, grilled onion and pickled Fresno chiles with hatch chile aioli.

"We are known for serving iconic wings and our stacked lineup of 26 sauces and seasonings, but our burgers are the real secret on the menu," said Tristan Meline, Chief Marketing Officer at Buffalo Wild Wings. "We understand why some guests might be skeptical of ordering a burger at Buffalo Wild Wings, so we're throwing in six boneless wings for a $1. We know once you've tried our burgers, you'll love them."

The new One And $1 is available for a limited time. It is a daily offer available to guests for both dine-in and online orders at participating locations. You can check here to find a Buffalo Wild Wings near you for more information.

Will you be checking out a burger from Buffalo Wild Wings? Let us know in the comment section!