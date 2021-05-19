Burger King Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item

✖

Nostalgia is big right not, and not just in terms of the wealth of film and television reboots and revivals. Food is also having a nostalgia moment and now Burger King is getting in on things by bringing back a fan-favorite after a long, 10-year absence. Burger King is bringing back its popular crown-shaped chicken nuggets, but there's a catch. They're currently only available at 25 locations in the Miami area for a limited time -- though per CNN, Burger King has noted fans should "stay tuned for additional information regarding a potential nationwide launch."

The crown-shaped nuggets are pretty straightforward. They're similar to the chain's regular chicken nuggets in that they are made from white meat with a crispy coating. They just have a handy crown shape that Burger King says makes them perfect for dipping. Even with their similarities to the brand's regular nuggets, fans have been asking for the return of crown nuggets since they left menus in 2011 and Burger King has even held polls on its Twitter account, further showing support for the menu item.

crown nuggets — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 9, 2021

The limited return of crown nuggets isn't the only foray into nostalgia for Burger King, either. Earlier this year, the brand unveiled its first rebrand in two decades, introducing a new logo reminiscent of the chain's original logo. Additionally, the brand changed over all associated marketing collateral including food wrappers and boxes and restaurant signage as well as digital media graphics.

“Design is one of the most essential tools we have for communicating who we are and what we value, and it plays a vital role in creating desire for our food and maximizing guests’ experience,” BK brand head Raphael Abreu said in the statement. “We wanted to use design to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste.”

"Logo. Confidently, what BK is all about - real, simple and delicious food," the company said at the time. "Since launching the current logo in 1999, the industry has transitioned to a more modern, digital-friendly design language. The new minimalist logo seamlessly meets the brand evolution of the times and pays homage to the brand heritage with a refined design that's confident, simple, and fun."

What do you think about the return of crown nuggets to Burger King? Would you like to see them come back to menus nationwide? Let us know in the comments.