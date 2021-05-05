Trix Yogurt Is Coming Back

✖

For all the nineties kids longing for the discontinued favorite treats and snacks of their youth, 2021 is turning out to be a pretty great year. Last month General Mills announced that Chocolate Dunkaroos will return to store shelves this summer, joining the vanilla flavor variety that was resurrected last year, and now another lunchbox favorite is coming back. Trix yogurt is headed back to store shelves in two flavors, Strawberry and Berry, beginning in early May.

"You asked—Trix Yogurt is back! What’s one emoji to describe your reaction? We’ll go first: 🎉" Yoplait, who makes Trix yogurt, announced on Twitter earlier this week. The brand had previously teased the yogurt's return a few days before that.

Trix Yogurt was a fan favorite for years and, during their original release, included some pretty fun flavors such as Raspberry Rainbow, Cotton Candy, Watermelon Burst, and more so the two flavors being released this time are fairly tame in comparison. Still, Trix fans have been asking for General Mills to bring back the treat since it left store shelves in 2016 -- there was even a Change.org petition calling for the yogurt's return -- so even these two flavors are going to be something for fans to celebrate.

At this point, it's not clear if Trix Yogurt is back to stay or if it's back just for a limited time, but according to The Takeout, Trix Yogurt will be sold exclusively at Walmart and SuperValu stores so if you're looking to relive your childhood (or finally find out what all the nostalgia is about), that's where you'll want to go. Based on Yoplait's Instagram post, it looks like Trix Yogurt will be available in an 8-pack with 4 strawberry and 4 berry flavors in each pack.

The return of Trix Yogurt is just the latest in food nostalgia. Last year, General Mills brought back the classic recipes on four fan-favorite brands of cereal -- Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Trix, and Golden Grahams -- on a permanent basis. For Trix, that meant a return to the classic fruit-shaped cereal pieces which had been replaced with spheres in the early 2000s.

Are you excited about the return of Trix Yogurt? What is the nineties treat you'd most like to see make a comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.