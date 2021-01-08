Burger King Unveils New Logo, First Rebrand in 20 Years

✖

For the first time in two decades, Burger King is implementing a company-wide brand overhaul. In the coming months, the home of the Whopper will introduce a new logo reminiscent of the chain's original logo. Furthermore, the brand will change throughout any and all associated marketing collateral the company puts forth from food wrappers and boxes to restaurant signage and digital media graphics.

A statement released by the chain says the rebrand is being ushered in as a part for a "digital-first expression" commitment the company has implemented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking)

“Design is one of the most essential tools we have for communicating who we are and what we value, and it plays a vital role in creating desire for our food and maximizing guests’ experience,” BK brand head Raphael Abreu said in the statement. “We wanted to use design to get people to crave our food; its flame-grilling perfection and above all, its taste.”

Since such a massive undertaking will take quite some time to rollout, the restaurant says it likely won't be complete for the next few years, even though some BK fiends should expect to see some of the smaller changes put into effect immediately. Burger King released five separate ideas behind the decision to rebrand.

"Logo. Confidently, what BK is all about - real, simple and delicious food," the company said. "Since launching the current logo in 1999, the industry has transitioned to a more modern, digital-friendly design language. The new minimalist logo seamlessly meets the brand evolution of the times and pays homage to the brand heritage with a refined design that's confident, simple, and fun."

The remaining four benchmarks, as provided by Burger King, can be found below.