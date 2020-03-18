Coronavirus Update: Burger King Is Now Offering Free Delivery

With much of the country self-quarantining amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, restaurants have had to focus on to-go and drive-through orders to keep business afloat. Now, Burger King is adding free delivery to the mix. Tuesday afternoon, the fast-food joint posted on their social media platforms that they’d be offering free delivery through the BK app at participating locations in the United States. Those such locations are likely in markets that have access to partner apps like Uber Eats, DoorDash, GrubHub, or Postmates.

The news follows on the tails of a statement released by Burger King president Christopher Finazzo in which he revealed the company was working with other States-based restaurants to come up with a procedure that would benefit them all during the pandemic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are talking to other restaurant chains around the world to understand what they are doing,” Finazzo says in the statement. “We are the most competitive burger brand on the planet. But, there are times to turn down the grill and make sure as a restaurant industry that we are learning from each other. We are staying in touch with our competitors to make sure we’re all doing the right thing together in this situation so that you don’t have to worry about your health when you walk into any restaurant in the United States – whether ours or someone else’s.”

He adds, “We look forward to continuing to serve you at our restaurants, and to doing our part to keep you and our communities safe. Thank you for your incredible loyalty and always know that we will do our best to do the right thing for all of our guests at BK restaurants worldwide.”

As the novel coronavirus has spread across the country, many states have taken drastic measures in attempts to quell the spread. Many states, such as New York and California, have limited restaurants to take-out, drive-through, and delivery orders only to force people to abide by social distancing policies.

To see if your local Burger King is participating in the free delivery process, customers are being asked to use the BK app.

Cover photo by Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images